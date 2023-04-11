On April 10, at around 9:30 p.m. the Ithaca Police Department responded to a report of a man with a gun in the parking lot of Wegmans at 500 South Meadow Street. According to police, the man was “waving the firearm around in the air.”
Officers arrived at the scene and temporarily detained one person who matched the description of the suspect, but they were later released after a brief interview when officers determined they were not involved in the incident.
After determining that efforts to locate the suspect were unsuccessful, IPD began an investigation into the incident. The investigation is currently ongoing.
Anyone who may have witnessed any part of this incident, or who has information regarding a man with a gun in the area of the Wegmans parking lot on 04-10-23 around 9:29 PM, is asked to contact the Ithaca Police Department as soon as possible via any of the following means. Those who wish to remain anonymous may do so.
Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Administration: 607-272-9973
Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
