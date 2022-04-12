ITHACA, NY -- Ithaca police responded to an attempted assault on the Commons on Sunday afternoon. At 2:55 p.m. on April 11, police were called to a fight in progress involving a group of 10-12 teenagers attempting to steal property from and fighting with another male subject.
Police located the victim and confirmed he had property stolen from him and that he was knocked to the ground and punched several times by a male in the group. The victim described him as having a light complexion and being heavyset. The group of teenagers fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival and the victim sustained minor facial injuries.
At this time an investigation into this matter is ongoing. If anyone not interviewed by the Police Officers on scene witnessed any part of this incident or has additional information to provide please contact the Ithaca Police Department as soon as possible.
Those who wish to remain anonymous may do so.
Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Administration: 607-272-9973
Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
