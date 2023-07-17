On July 8 between 3:30am and 4:30am the Ithaca Police Department responded to several commercial burglaries. The first burglary occurred in the 200 block of Elmira Road where the business had the front door forced in and the business ransacked.
The second burglary was located in the 500 block of West State Street where a window was broken by an object and the perpetrators entered the business and stole various items including beer and cigarettes.
The third burglary was a business located on the Ithaca Commons where the suspects again smashed the window out at the business to gain entry and stole various items.
All three burglaries appeared to be related. There is limited detail on the suspects, but it is believed that there were four to five people involved in the crimes.
During the investigation of the three burglaries the Ithaca Police was assisted by the New York State Police and the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office.
The investigation into this matter is currently ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Ithaca Police Department via any of the following means, those who wish to remain anonymous may do so:
Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Administration: 607-272-9973
Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
