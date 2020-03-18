This is a developing story, more will be added as it becomes known.
Update: Seneca Way has been re-opened by police.
Original story: Ithaca Police have cordoned off Seneca Way and are investigating a bomb threat made this morning to the Canopy by Hilton hotel.
Officers on scene said a press release would be issued shortly with more information. The hotel has been evacuated.
Further, the threat was made via phone call, according to officers on scene. Bomb-sniffing dogs were being deployed around 12:30 p.m. to investigate the building additionally. It's unclear whether neighboring businesses were also evacuated, though several are already closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.
