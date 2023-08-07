On Thursday, 08-03-23, at approximately 10:42 PM, Ithaca Police Officers responded to the Ithaca Arthaus at 130 Cherry Street for a report of an armed robbery at that location.
Upon arrival on scene officers located a victim who reported that four unidentified black males entered the apartment he was in without permission. According to the victim, one male began striking him in the head / face with a handgun. A second unidentified male within the group was also reportedly armed with a rifle.
After completing the assault against the victim, the group of four stole an undisclosed amount of United States Currency from within the apartment, along with several other items including electronics.
Officers canvassed the immediate and surrounding areas for the suspects in question and were unable to locate them. The crime scene was processed by Ithaca Police Officers and the male victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life threatening facial injuries.
The investigation into this robbery is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Ithaca Police Department as soon as possible by any of the means listed below. Those who wish to remain anonymous may do so.
Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Administration: 607-272-9973
Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.