Ithaca Police Department

On February 4, at 3:00 PM Ithaca Police Officers were dispatched to Cayuga Medical Center for the report of a patient in the ER with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Officers learned the injury occurred when the victim was shot early this morning around 2:30 AM. The shooting reportedly happened in an apartment at the Cayuga Garden Apartments in the 100 block of Chestnut Street.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing dark clothing about 5”8’’ tall weighing approximately 140lbs.

Any witnesses regarding this incident are encouraged to contact the Ithaca Police Department via the following means:

Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245

Police Administration: 607-272-9973

Police Tipline: 607-330-0000

Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Recommended for you