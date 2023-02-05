On February 4, at 3:00 PM Ithaca Police Officers were dispatched to Cayuga Medical Center for the report of a patient in the ER with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Officers learned the injury occurred when the victim was shot early this morning around 2:30 AM. The shooting reportedly happened in an apartment at the Cayuga Garden Apartments in the 100 block of Chestnut Street.
The suspect is described as a black male wearing dark clothing about 5”8’’ tall weighing approximately 140lbs.
Any witnesses regarding this incident are encouraged to contact the Ithaca Police Department via the following means:
Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Administration: 607-272-9973
Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
