The Ithaca Police Department investigated an attempted armed robbery that occurred during the evening of Feb. 9 in the Seneca Street parking ramp. The victim said that a black male approximately 20 to 30 years of age wearing all dark clothing approached the victim in the parking ramp. The suspect then displayed a knife and said to the victim, “Give me what you got.” The victim yelled for help and the suspect left the area without further incident.
The victim in this incident declined to further cooperate with law enforcement. IPD is taking this opportunity to remind people to be aware of their surroundings and to call the police if they need help. Anyone with information related to this incident of or if you have been the victim of a similar incident in Ithaca, please contact the Ithaca Police Department at 607-272-9973 or by the IPD online tip form at www.cityofithaca.org.
