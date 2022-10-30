The Ithaca Police Department have idenfified the victim in the homicide that occurred on 10/28/22 as Michael Monroe, 38, of Ithaca.
On 10/29/22 Ithaca Police Investigators arrested Jeremiah L. Jordan, 39 of Ithaca, for the murder of Michael Monroe. Jordan was charged with Murder in the Second Degree, an A-1 Felony. Jordan was arraigned in Ithaca City Court before Judge Peacock and remanded to the Tompkins County Jail.
IPD would like to thank the New York State Police and Tompkins County Sheriff’s Department for their assistance in this investigation.
Anyone who may have observed suspicious activity or who has information related to this is asked to contact IPD via any of the below methods:
Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
