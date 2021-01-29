ITHACA, NY -- Snowy footprints helped lead Ithaca Police officers to the scenes of burglaries, which led to the arrest of Kasheen Camel. Investigators were conducting a burglary suppression detail in the early morning hours of Jan. 28 in response to a recent upstick in residential burglaries when around 7:30 a.m. they saw Camel in the South Titus neighborhood. Camel, who was recently released from jail after being charged in connection with numerous burglaries in Ithaca in the summer and fall of 2020, ran behind a house and through several backyards when he saw police.
Investigators were able to locate him several blocks away and saw he was carrying a number of items. Police say they attempted to speak to him, but Camel was verbally hostile. Police kept a visual on Camel until he entered a local hotel. Due to the items he was carrying and his past behavior, police said they believed the items he was carrying may have been stolen. Investigators were able to trace Camel’s footprints in the fresh snow back to numerous houses where they located several victimes to said they had property stolen from within their homes. The description of the stolen items matched what investigators had seen Camel carrying.
Police later located Camel at a hotel and detained him. A search warrant executed on the hotel room uncovered the stolen property previously described, as well as other property reported stolen throughout the past week.
Camel was arrested and charged with burglary in the second degree. He was arraigned and remanded to Tompkins County Jail pending further court action. IPD investigators are continuing to contact the owners of numerous credit/debit/gift cards that are believed to have been stolen. Anyone who has recently had their card or any other property stolen is urged to report it to IPD at 607-272-3245.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.