ITHACA, NY -- Ithaca police saved a person with plans for suicide after receiving a request for a welfare check on Jan. 30. At 11:15 p.m. officers responded to check on the individual who had left a suicide note and then left their residence with an unknown destination.
A friend of the individual used a smartphone app to track the person’s location, which showed the individual was near the area of Cascadilla Street near Fulton Street. Officers searched the area on foot and eventually located the person face down on the bank of the inlet near the docks. Officers carried the subject to a patrol car to wait for EMS. The person was then transported to a local hospital for treatment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.