A local homicide investigation that went unsolved for decades has finally come to an end.
On the morning of February 12, 1987, the body of David Malcom age 26, an employee of the Red Cross Shelter, 717 W. Court Street was found deceased inside the shelter as the victim of a homicide. The homicide Investigation initiated in 1987 by Ithaca Police Department Investigators focused on a male associate of the victim as the primary suspect. This male associate of the victim is now no longer considered a suspect.
The case was investigated in 1987 and 1988 and eventually went cold. The case was looked at throughout the years up to around 2010. The case was heavily investigated from 2015 through 2023 with the assistance from the New York State Police Troop C Major Crimes Unit and the New York State Police Foresnic Identification Unit both located at Troop C Headquarters, Sidney, NY, The New York State Police Forensic Investigation Center, Albany, NY and the Tompkins County District Attorney’s Office.
Numerous Federal, State, County and local law enforcement agencies throughout the United States provided assistance to the Ithaca Police Deparrtment over the past 7 1⁄2 years. With the advances in Forensic Science and with additional leads investigated, law enforcement has concluded that the perpetrator of this homicide is the estranged boyfiend of the young teenage girl who went to the shelter on the afternoon of February 11, 1987. This teenager went there following a domestic incident in the Town of Newfield to seek assistance in relocating away from her boyfriend.
Police Investigators who have looked at this case since 2015 now believe the homicide occurred when Mr. Malcom refused to disclose the whereabouts of the young girl who went to the shelter seeking assistance. Mr. Malcom’s heroic actions for not disclosing the whereabouts of the young teen sadly cost him his life. His death caused pain to Mr. Malcom’s Family and friends due to his tragic death and for not knowing why he was killed and by whom.
Ithaca Police Investigators along with Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew VanHouten and Deputy Chief Vincent Monticello recently met with the Family of David Malcom. The Deputy Chief offered his apologies to David’s Family that law enforcement was unable to solve this homicide when it happened and the number of years it took to provide them with answers. Many of the tools, training and resources used today to solve homicides were not available to Investigators in 1987. This was a challenging case for Investigators in 1987 who were working the case with limited resources.
The perpetrator of this homicide who was connected to the crime through DNA and investigative leads passed away in 2019. His name is not being released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.