Ithaca Police Chief Dennis Nayor has announced his retirement. While the exact date is still to be determined, Nayor said his 25-year career in law enforcement will come to an end early this coming spring.
Nayor took over in 2019 after the retirement of Chief Peter Tyler. He's seen the department through some of its most trying times, as activists have repeatedly called for the abolition of IPD. Nayor has also been involved in the Tompkins County Reimagining Public Safety initiative alongside Sheriff Derek Osborne, County Administrator Jason Molino and Ithaca Mayor Svante Myrick.
Nayor's statement can be seen below:
“I am grateful for the opportunity to have led such an amazing Police Department through the most challenging time in modern history. I applaud the incredible work of the members of the Ithaca Police Department for their unparalleled response to the global pandemic and civil unrest; they are truly some of the best police officers and support staff that I have ever had the privilege of working with and being part of the IPD has been a great honor to me. With over a quarter century spent in law enforcement now, and after having been a successful Chief in two busy cities, managing so many critical incidents, I am looking forward to enjoying life away from policing. In my remaining time, I will continue to advance our efforts towards reimagining public safety, managing our responses to the pandemic, and assisting in a smooth transition of leadership for the IPD.”
