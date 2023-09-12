On September 12th, 2023 at approximately 9:00 AM Ithaca Police Officers responded to the area of Geneva St and Seneca St for a report of a robbery that had occurred about ten minutes earlier.
After meeting with the victim, it was learned that the suspect was a white female described as having a thin build, 5’7” in height, blonde hair, and wearing all black clothing. According to the victim, the female suspect approached them by surprise and demanded that the victim give up a personal bag that they were carrying. The suspect was reported to have taken the bag by forcibly pulling it from the victim. The suspect was last seen fleeing the area on foot towards the area of Albany and Buffalo St.
While checking the area, the victim’s property was located outside of an entrance to an apartment building in the 300 Block of W. Buffalo St. Review of building surveillance cameras revealed a female matching the suspect description entering an apartment inside of the building. Officers responded to the apartment, located the female suspect, and subsequently arrested her for committing the robbery.
The female suspect is identified as 27-year-old Ithaca resident Caitlin T. Albrecht. Albrecht has been charged with Robbery in the Third Degree, a class D Felony. As of the time of this media release, Albrecht is awaiting arraignment by the honorable Judge Wallace.
Also located inside of the apartment were two subjects who had active warrants out of the Ithaca Police Department. Both were arrested on their respective warrants and are identified as:
Angelina M Ward: Warrant for Burglary in the Third Degree, a class D Felony, and Criminal Trespassing in the Second Degree, a class A Misdemeanor. Ward was arraigned by the Honorable Judge Wallace and was remanded to the Tompkins County Jail on $1000 bail/ $2000 bond.
Dustin S White: Warrant for Burglary in the Third Degree, a class D Felony. White was arraigned by the Honorable Judge Wallace and was released on his own recognizance.
Anyone with information that may aid police in this investigation is asked to contact the Ithaca Police by any of the following means:
Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Administration: 607-272-9973
Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
