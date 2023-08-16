On August 15, at approximately 9:00 PM, Ithaca Police Officers responded to a retail business on Fairgrounds Memorial Parkway for a report of a subject at that location with multiple knives attached to their waistband.
The complainant reported that he believed the subject in question was 27 year old Terry A. Short of Ithaca, New York, the same person involved in a separate incident at the same location one day prior. During that previous incident, Short stole property from the business and menaced responding Ithaca Police Officers with a machete that he was in possession of.
Upon arrival on this date, Officers confirmed that the subject in question was Short who had multiple charges pending from the incident the previous day, and an active bench warrant issued by the Tompkins County Court for Aggravated Criminal Contempt.
Short attempted to flee from Officers however after a brief foot pursuit he was taken into custody without incident. Short was arrested and charged with the following New York State Penal Law Offenses:
Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree (Section 265.02, Subdivision 1, Class D Felony) Menacing a Police Officer (Section 120.18, Class D Felony)
Petit Larceny (Section 155.25, Class A Misdemeanor)
An arraignment was conducted in the Ithaca City Court by the honorable Judge Peacock during which Short was remanded to the Tompkins County Jail in lieu of $25,000 cash bail / $25,000 insurance bond.
At this time the investigation into the August 14th, 2023 incident involving Short continues.
