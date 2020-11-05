ITHACA, NY -- Ithaca Police Department arrested Bejanmin Thonney of Ithaca on Thursday afternoon. According to police, he is the suspect in several violent crimes that were reported in the past week. He was arrested on charges of assault in the second degree, criminal mischief in the third degree, menacing a police officer and robbery in the third degree.
Police said they believed Thonney was experiencing psychosis, and they coordinated with the Mid Lakes Assertive Community Treatment Team and the Tompkins County Mobile Crisis Team to provide medical intervention once he was in custody.
He was found to be in possession of a knife when he was taken into custody, and he will be arraigned at a later date in Ithaca City Court.
