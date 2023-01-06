On January 6th, at around 1:00 PM, members of the Ithaca Police Department observed a suspect in a recent shooting that occurred in the City of Ithaca, who also had active arrest warrants for weapons possession out of the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office.
The suspect was a resident of Lansing NY, and was driving a vehicle on Elmira Road when members of the Ithaca-Tompkins Specialized Response Team in marked police vehicles initiated a traffic, stop by activating their emergency lights and sirens, on Hargrove’s vehicle in a parking lot in the 300 block of Elmira Rd.
The suspect did not comply and fled from the traffic stop in his vehicle. Due to the violent and serious incidents for which the suspect was wanted, he was briefly pursued by marked IPD and TCSO vehicles southbound on Elmira Road before eventually turning on Seven Mile Drive in the Town of Ithaca. Members of the Ithaca- Tompkins Specialized Response Team then conducted a high-risk traffic stop to take Hargrove into custody without further incident.
The suspect was charged by IPD for the December 30th, 2022 home invasion shooting in the 100 block of Chestnut Street with:
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree, a Class C Felony - Burglary 1st Degree, a Class B Violent Felony
The suspect was arraigned on the above charges before Ithaca City Court Judge Peacock. Hargrove was remanded to the Tompkins County Jail on $200,000 cash / $200,000 secured bond / 10% of a million unsecured bond.
Additional charges are anticipated from the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office as a result of this incident.
