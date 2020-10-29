ITHACA, NY -- Ithaca police have arrested an unnamed person on multiple counts of fourth degree of criminal mischief as a hate crime after anti-Semitic graffiti and posters were posted around downtown.
On Oct. 20, the police department received a complaint at a local business about anti-Semitic hate speech being written on a sign, and further investigation revealed the business owner was specifically targeted on the basis of religion.
In the days following, the department received several other reports of hateful activity, including anti-Semitic posters being put up in public locations, anti-Semitic graffiti/vandalism, and the vandalization of a second business due to the owner’s religion.
On Oct. 27, Ithaca police officers identified a suspect in the above crimes. Subsequence investigations, including the execution of a search warrant at the suspect’s residence, yielded alarming evidence such as more hate posters and numerous items consistent with explosives, such as fuse wire, caps, a timer, tubing and an undisclosed amount of a powdered chemical. Additionally, officers founded rifle parts at a separate, undisclosed location. IPD was assisted by the New York State Police and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Chief Dennis Nayor stated that his department will not stand for hate in Ithaca.
“There is no tolerance for any acts of targeted hatred and bigotry in our community,” he said. “We at the Ithaca Police Department will always put all resources and energies toward addressing such incidents, and as a result, we were able to quickly identify the person involved and prevent any further criminal acts from occurring.
The investigation is on-going, and the above charges will be filed shortly. At this time the suspect is not out in the community; further details will be released in a subsequent media release as soon as possible.
(1) comment
I find it hypocritical of Chief Naylor to enthusiastically go after an individual because of graffiti depicting hate yet will watch hate groups terrorize Ithaca and its residents simple because of their political persuasion.
Geez, if they searched my house they would find a lot of what they deem to be bomb making items. Hey I keep baking soda and vinegar in the same room.
Maybe its time Chief Naylor and the mayor made Ithaca safe for everyone!!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.