ITHACA, NY -- Ithaca police arrested Raymond Kamila, 31, of Ithaca on Jan. 19 due to outstanding warrants. Ithaca police saw him driving on Lake Street at 11:05 a.m. and recognized him for his multiple arrest warrants, including a violent felony warrant. Police say an officer followed Kamila to the dead end of Renwick Heights Road in the town of Ithaca.
According to police Kamila initially refused to exit the vehicle, however after five minutes he complied and was taken into custody without incident. His warrant charges include attempted burglary in the second degree, attempted assault in the second degree, two counts of criminal mischief in the third degree, endangering the welfare of a child, criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, criminal tampering in the third degree and harassment in the second degree.
Kamila was arraigned in Ithaca City Court and remanded toTompkins County Jail.
