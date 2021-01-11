ITHACA, NY -- Ithaca Police arrested Adam C. House, 35, on Jan. 7 and charged him with hate crime aggravated harassment in the second degree. The police were called to Wegmans in Ithaca at around 8:40 p.m. after the victim reported being in the bathroom when House entered and began yelling threats and racial slurs.
House allegedly threatened to kill the victim and punched the bathroom stall. The victim was able to leave the bathroom and sought out a store employee who assisted in calling the police.
When police arrived House was still in the bathroom and was taken into custody without further incident. The victim and House were unknown to each other prior to this incident.
