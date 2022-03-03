ITHACA, NY -- Members of the Ithaca Police Department and the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office arrested Whitley C. Taylor on March 3 as the result of a shots fired investigation that began Feb. 27. Police had been called to West Village apartment complex for reports of shots fired at 2:20 a.m. on Feb. 27. No injuries or property damage were observed or reported, but officers did find evidence consistent with a round being fired on the grounds.
After Taylor’s arrest at West Village, IPD executed a search warrant on his residence. He was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and reckless endangerment in the second degree. Taylor was remanded to Tompkins County Jail and is being held without bail.
