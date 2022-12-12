On 12/12/22 at about 3:00am the Ithaca Police Department responded to an apartment building on West Seneca Street for a report of a dispute.
The victim reported that his roommate was playing his music too loud. When the victim confronted his roommate about the loud music and asked him to turn it down a physical fight ensued.
While fighting the suspect struck the victim in the head with a hammer. The victim was able to get away from the suspect and lock himself in his room where he called the police. The suspect then used the hammer and damaged the victim’s door.
An investigation into the incident identified the suspect as 53-year-old Edward Sumeriski of Ithaca.
Mr. Sumeriski was taken into custody and was charged with the following crimes:
Assault in the Second Degree, a class D Felony
Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree, a class D Felony Criminal
Mischief in the fourth degree, a class A misdemeanor.
Sumeriski was arraigned in Ithaca City Court by Judge Seth Peacock and was remanded to the Tompkins County Jail in lieu of $25,000 Cash / $25,000 Bond.
