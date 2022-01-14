ITHACA, NY -- Ithaca police arrested Edward J. Warren, 51, of Ithaca on Jan. 13. Warren was charged with attempted robbery in the third degree after allegedly trying to rob a bank. Officers were called to the 700 block of W Seneca Street at 10:27 a.m. that day for an attempted bank robbery.
Officers interviewed several witnesses at the bank and developed a suspect description. Investigators located Warren, who allegedly matched the description of the suspect, several blocks away a short time later. Warren was remanded to the Tompkins County Jail as a predicate felony offender.
