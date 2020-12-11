ITHACA, NY -- Ithaca Police arrested Jason S. Gassner, 36, for allegedly threatening a woman with a knife and stealing her car. Police responded to the Wegmans parking lot in Ithaca around 10:15 a.m. on Dec. 11 where a woman said she had been sitting in her car eating while on break from her job when a man opened her passenger side door and got into the passenger seat.
The man threatened her with a knife and she got out of the driver’s side and ran back toward Wegmans. As she was running, the man got into the driver’s seat and drove out of the parking lot. The woman was not injured during the robbery.
Officers located the vehicle about an hour later at the Holiday Inn Express about 1.3 miles from Wegmans. Further investigation brought the police to Gassner, who is charged with robbery in the first degree, a class B violent felony.
