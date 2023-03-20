The Ithaca Police Department (IPD) has arrested an Ithaca resident on charges connected to multiple recent thefts that have occurred throughout the City.
According to a statement from IPD, in the process of investigating a burglary alarm in the 500 block of West Seneca Street on March 16, Ithaca Police officers stopped a subject who had left the area of the alarm. The subject was stopped in the 300 block of North Meadow Street.
The statement continued saying that the subject “matched the description of multiple recent thefts and burglaries in the City of Ithaca.“ and that the subject “was arrested due to multiple investigations and charged for multiple crimes.”
The Ithaca Police has identified the subject as 39 year old Ithaca resident, Lawrence Williams Jr. and charged him with the following:
- Burglary 3r DegreeClass D Felony
- Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree Class E Felony
- Possession of Burglar's Tools Class A Misdemeanor
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th Degree Class A Misdemeanor
Williams has been arraigned in the Ithaca City Court where he was informed about the charges brought against him and his right to counsel before being remanded to the Tompkins County Jail without bail.
