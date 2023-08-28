On August 23, Ithaca Police Officers responded to the parking lot of Aldi’s at 505 Third Street for multiple reports of a person at that location who was actively attacking cars with a meat cleaver.
Initial reports indicated the person in question was waving a meat cleaver in the air and acting disorderly in the parking lot where many patrons were present. Callers reported that the person was using the meat cleaver in an attempt to break windows, slash tires, and cause other damage to multiple vehicles parked in the area.
Responding IPD Officers arrived on scene, quickly located and the subject in question and took them into custody safely and without incident. The person arrested is 38 year old Ernetta Skipper who is an Ithaca resident. Skipper was charged with disorderly conduct and was sent to Cayuga Medical center for a mental health evaluation.
