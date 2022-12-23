On July, 20, the Ithaca Police Department initiated an investigation into a series of forgeries and check frauds which were largely being committed in the City of Ithaca and the surrounding area.
The investigation revealed that a group of five people stole more than $25,000 from a local housing agency over the course of several weeks.
Defendant/Charge Information is as follows:
Tyrie K. Gray, 28, of Ithaca: Grand Larceny 3rd Degree, a Class D Felony, Five counts of Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument 2nd Degree, a Class D Felony
Beverly E. Heffron, 32, of Ithaca: Grand Larceny 3rd Degree, a Class D Felony, Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument 2nd Degree, a ClassD Felony
Henry J. Moreno, 32, of Ithaca: Grand Larceny 3rd Degree, a Class D Felony, Five counts of Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument 2nd Degree, a Class D Felony
Aliza R. Turcsik-Hines, 21, of Ithaca: Grand Larceny 3rd Degree, a Class D Felony, Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument 2nd Degree, a ClassD Felony
Ashanna L. Wilder, 20, of Ithaca: Grand Larceny 3rd Degree, a Class D Felony, Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument 2nd Degree, a Class
D Felony
Following the investigation, those arrested were brought before Ithaca City Court Judge Peacock and released because the crimes were not bail eligible.
