ITHACA, NY -- Ithaca police officers showed up in numbers to the March 3 Common Council meeting to voice their opinions on the Reimagining Police draft proposal that was announced at the end of February. Recommendation one of the draft proposes replacing the Ithaca Police Department (IPD) with the Community Solutions and Public Safety Department, which would consist of both armed and unarmed workers to respond to the litany of calls the police currently deal with.
Loretta Tomberelli, an IPD sergeant, said she loves Ithaca and the community that she serves and that the proposal makes her feel unappreciated.
“I feel that I am seen as not human by the city administration,” she said. “It’s like I don’t matter. I give everything every day, day in and day out, but I feel like just a number. Like a something, not someone, that just isn’t needed […] IPD is the most progressive police department I know, and we are open to change and open to discussion on all points except number one.”
Patrol officer Matthew Schweiger said there are still questions unanswered about current officers’ futures within the new department, and accused the city of trying to dismantle the police union.
“It has not been answered if we will all be fired first or even if there will be enough spots to accommodate all the officers,” he said. “You’re trying to undercut the union. It’s all too convenient; the sheriff’s office isn’t going to be dismantled. This proposal sets a dangerous precedent that would allow the city administration to destroy any labor union they want under the guise of reimagining”
Lt. Scott Garin expressed that he believes reforms are necessary, but that there needs to be more conversation between the two sides to clear up misunderstandings about what police officers do.
“This indicates there should have been more dialogue,” he said. “It was not a very collaborative proposal. I’m concerned about many logistics about the idea proposed.”
Justin Baldessare said the department welcomes change, but that the current proposal misses the mark.
“The notion to reapply for a job that we’ve already earned is quite frankly insulting,” he said. “On top of that, we have no idea what these jobs entail in terms of pay, benefits or our standing in the retirement system.”
He also expressed his concern that the proposal would put a civilian in charge of the new department.
“A civilian can’t lead the department effectively,” he said. “It would be like appointing me chief of medicine at a hospital.”
The proposal was not an official agenda item, but due to the number of officers who spoke on the matter during public comment, the mayor and council members did take time to comment on it.
Mayor Svante Myrick said that despite the longstanding friction between himself and the police union, he would like to work together on the proposal.
“For too long this has been adversarial,” he said. “I want to assure you this is not an attempt to union bust. I had a desire to work collaboratively and still do […] If you want to work collaboratively, I, too, want to work collaboratively. […] The community does not want to see all police officers abolished, they want to see more public safety workers out in the community. That’s what the community wants, but we’re not going to get there if we don’t talk to each other, if we don’t show up to meetings with each other […] I think if we work together we can create a department that truly works for everyone.”
Myrick also said he doesn’t think he has the legal ability to kill a union.
“The [Police Benevolent Association] would carry over to that new department,” he clarified.
Alderperson George McGonigal said that though he doesn’t quite understand the desire to avoid calling public safety workers police officers, he does think there’s room for compromise.
“We need to work collaboratively through this,” he said.
Alderperson Donna Fleming said that after having many conversations with constituents and police officers, she’s worried about the fast timeline of the proposal, as a vote is scheduled for March 31.
“I can’t imagine we’d consider dismantling the police department in four weeks,” she said. “I’m sort of astounded by the complexity of the change recommended and the outlined timeline.”
Myrick has said that he imagines the proposal as a living document, and that enacting the changes would take years of study and work. The vote would just be a commitment to making changes.
Alderperson Cynthia Brock said she understands the need for a framework to lead the city forward, but that what has been presented is not defined or clear enough.
“I appreciate that this is a process that is going to take time, and deserves careful thought and deliberation and collaboration with the partners involved,” she said. “In my conversations with police officers, they are absolutely willing to come to the table to work to enact the changes proposed in partnership with the council and the county to make that happen […] But what we have is not enough. It’s clearly alarming, and clearly destabilizing.”
