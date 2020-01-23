After extensive public comment and a lively discussion, the Planning and Economic Development Committee (PEDC) voted to approve the guidelines regarding Accessory Dwelling Units (ADU) without an owner-occupancy requirement. The vote was tenuous, though, as it passed 3-2 with committee members Cynthia Brock and Donna Fleming opposed.
Numerous residents came to the meeting to speak about the need for an owner-occupancy requirement in the new legislation. John Graves, a resident of South Hill in support of the owner-occupancy requirement, said the number of owner-occupied homes in Ithaca declined to 26.4% from 2014 to 2018, according to U.S. Census data. Others came to speak about how they felt the committee wasn’t listening to or incorporating public feedback into the guidelines.
Some of the other comments from residents and committee member Brock pertained to the perception that ADUs will be a tool in solving the Tompkins County affordable housing crisis. According to U.S. Census data, which many cited, rents in Tompkins County are some of the highest in the region. From 2014 to 2018, the median gross rent price of Tompkins County grew to $1,107. Many residents were quick to point out this may not be the case.
During the December meeting, PEDC members were caught off-guard after receiving changes to the law from the Tompkins County Department of Planning and Sustainability. Those changes included eliminating the detached ADUs lot coverage requirement and removing language regarding a restriction of the number of primary structures. Since passing the changes would have required a super-majority vote.
The city had several options for how to go about getting residents to establish ADUs. One would have been a moratorium on any and all ADUs in the city. Committee chair, Seph Murtagh, was worried that if a moratorium was passed, this could halt ADU developments for a longer period of time than anticipated. Another option, which is how the committee voted to establish them, was to require people to have people obtain a special permit for them through the city’s Planning Board.
