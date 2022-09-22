The Planning and Economic Development Committee of Ithaca's Common Council discussed what type of procedure they should follow in addressing the issue of unsanctioned encampments of the unhoused on City land at their Wednesday, September 21 meeting.
While outwardly a technical matter, the choice of whether to put forth a Request For Expressions Of Interest (RFEI) or a Request for Proposals (RFP) also involves issues of speed and collaboration. While no decision was reached, the terms of the choice facing the Common Council were clarified: An RFEI may offer a greater opportunity to collaborate closely with the County, while an RFP may result in quicker action.
In other matters, the Committee reviewed presentations from staff on suggested approaches to Short-term Rentals, like Airbnb, within the city, a Greenhouse Gas Inventory, and the proposed Community Choice Aggregation Local Law, which is part of the City's efforts to decarbonize its electric grid.
The Committee also voted to approve: a request for a small contribution for a Fall Creek Block Party; changes to the city coded to bring its definitions of what constitutes a "story" and a "basement" in line with New York State's building code; a grant application for potential State financial assistance for the rehabilitation of 115-121 S Cayuga and 123 S Cayuga; and the designation of the Home Dairy building as a local historic landmark. This final matter will now go before the full Common Council.
