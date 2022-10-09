On Saturday, October 8, at 8:32 p.m. Ithaca Police Officers arrested Miguel Rodriguez, 46, from Ithaca, at a location in the 100 block of Cherry Street, after receiving a tip that he was at the location. Rodriguez was taken into custody without incident and was charged with the following:
- Burglary in the First Degree – Class B Felony – NYS Penal Law 140.30–(1)
Rodriguez was arrested in connection with an incident on Tuesday October 4th, 2022 at about 1:45 a.m. in which Ithaca Police Officers responded to a burglary that had just occurred. The homeowner reported to the 911 operator that the suspect had fled the scene and provided a direction of travel and description. At about this same time a Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputy who happened to be traveling through the city, witnessed a subject matching the description given. Responding IPD Patrols and the TCSO Deputy coordinated to safely take the suspect into custody. Further investigation indicated that the suspect was confronted by the homeowner during the burglary and subsequently injured. The suspect was airlifted to an area Trauma Center for treatment and their injuries do not appear to be life threatening.
Rodriguez was arraigned in Ithaca City Court by the Honorable Judge Wallace and was remanded to the custody of the Tompkins County Jail until his next court appearance on October 12th, 2022 at 1:15 PM.
