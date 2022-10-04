On Sunday, October 2 at 6:49 p.m. Ithaca Police Officers responded to the report of 2 car motor vehicle crash on W. Green St. at S. Geneva St. It was determined that a white Jeep Wrangler, operated by Shalyn McClintock, failed to stop for the stop sign on S. Geneva St. and then crashed into a black Chevy Suburban which was headed eastbound on W. Green St. The collision caused the Chevy to change direction and come to a stop in the front bushes of 125 W. Green St. No injuries were reported from the crash.
After an on-scene investigation the operator of the white Jeep, Shalyn McClintock, a 29-year old female, from Forty Fort, PA was arrested for the following charges:
- VTL 1192(2): Driving with a .08% BAC or higher
- VTL 1192(3): Driving while intoxicated
- VTL 1142(a): Failure to yield right of way at intersection
- VTL 1172(a): Failure to stop at stop sign
The defendant was released to a sober party and was scheduled to return to Ithaca City Court.
