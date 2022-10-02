On Saturday morning, October 1, at approximately 6:02 a.m., Ithaca Police Officers responded to a residence on South Plain Street for a report of a home invasion robbery in progress.
It was reported that three people were awoken by an unknown male inside their home armed with a knife, demanding money and property. The victims and the suspect were not known to each other, and the victims complied with the orders from the suspect. After taking property from the victims the suspect took the victim’s vehicle and fled the area.
An Officer located the vehicle travelling on South Plain Street and began to follow it. The vehicle tried to evade the police and subsequently failed to comply with a vehicle and traffic stop. The suspect drove south on Elmira Road before crashing into a small tree in front of the Kwik Fill gas station.
Officers ordered the driver out of the car, the driver failed to comply with the orders and attempted to flee again, but the vehicle was hung up on the tree he had struck. The suspect continued attempts to try to free the car, but it didn’t work.
Assistance was requested and received from the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office and Cornell University Police. The roadways were blocked off to prevent innocent civilians from being put in danger and attempted dialogue continued with the suspect. The suspect again failed to comply with orders to exit the vehicle for several minutes.
A short time later the suspect, identified as Christian Little-Paz a 36-year-old male from Ithaca, NY, emerged from the vehicle. Yet again Little-Paz failed to comply with orders from the police. Subsequently, two less lethal bean bag munitions were deployed, and Little-Paz went to the ground. Little-Paz continued to struggle with Officers and Deputies before being placed in handcuffs.
Little-Paz received medical treatment and due to his level of intoxication/impairment he is still being evaluated by medical professionals. When Little-Paz is done with his medical treatment he will be arraigned on the following charges:
- Robbery in the First Degree (Class B Felony)
- Burglary in the First Degree (Class B Felony)
More information will be provided when the arraignment of Little-Paz is done.
