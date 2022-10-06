On Wednesday, October 5th, 2022 at approximately 2:00 p.m., Ithaca Police Officers responded to the 300 Block of West State Street for a reported robbery.
Upon arrival Officers spoke with a victim who reported that while walking down the street he was attacked from behind by two males who were unknown to him. The males punched the victim repeatedly, knocking him to the ground, and then went through his pockets. The suspects stole cash and a cell phone charger from the victim. The victim sustained non-life-threatening facial injuries and was evaluated by members of Bangs Ambulance.
The first suspect is described as a black male wearing a red sweatshirt, and light blue jeans. The second suspect is described as a black male wearing all grey.
Currently, the investigation into this matter is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who has information to assist in the investigation is encouraged to contact IPD as soon as possible.
Any questions can be directed to the Office of the Chief of Police or the Criminal Investigations Division during normal business hours.
Contact with the Ithaca Police Department can be made by any of the following means and those who wish to remain anonymous may do so.
- Police Dispatch: (607)272-3245
- Police Administration: (607)272-9973
- Police Tipline: (607)330-0000
- Email: policeinfo@cityofithaca.org
- Anonymous Tip Submission: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
(1) comment
What is going on with this city!? 2pm on State st. ? Can you get more brazen? Why is there a need/ desire for all these robberies? I've lived here all my life and now there are parts of town where I don't feel safe at all. I don't get it.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.