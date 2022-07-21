On Wednesday at 10:35 AM, Ithaca Police Officers were called to the 300 Block of West State Street for a report of two male subjects fighting in the area. Upon police arrival one male subject was observed on the ground while the second male subject, identified as Devon D. Welch was kicking him in the head.
Welch was stopped and interviewed, then proceeded to flee after being given multiple verbal commands to stop. He fled on foot southeast through Ithaca City Streets.
Welch was later apprehended, then arrested on the 100 block of East Green St after taking a fighting stance against officers and resisting detention. During this incident three Officers sustained injuries from the conduct and actions taken by Welch during this pursuit.
Welch (DOB 06/07/1997) was arrested for:
Obstructing Governmental Administration in the 2nd Degree - Class A Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct- 240.20 sub. 1 - Violation
The second male had been identified but has not yet been interviewed. This case is currently under investigation.
Any witnesses to this incident are encouraged to contact the Ithaca Police Department.
