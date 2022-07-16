On Friday, 07/15/2022 at approximately 7:20 AM, the Ithaca Police Department responded to the Salvation Army Store at 381 Elmira Road for a Burglary in Progress. An employee was opening up the store and located signs of unlawful entry into the business. The employee further reported hearing at least one person unlawfully inside the store.
Upon arrival, Ithaca Police Officers cleared the building and determined multiple valuables were taken from the business. Furthermore, Ithaca resident, Alexander Capalongo, was later found after hiding inside the loft of said business in possession of stolen property from said business.
Alexander Capalongo was arrested and charged with Burglary in the Third Degree, a Class D Felony. Mr. Capalongo was released by the Ithaca City Court on his own recognizance as this charge is not eligible for bail under NYS Bail Reform.
Further information is not being released at this time as this investigation is ongoing into additional suspect(s).
