On Tuesday October 4th, 2022 at about 1:45 a.m. Ithaca Police Officers responded to a burglary that had just occurred on the 200 block of N Plain Street. The homeowner reported to the 911 operator that the suspect had fled the scene and provided a direction of travel and description. At about this same time a Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputy who happened to be traveling through the City, witnessed a subject matching the description given. Responding IPD Patrols and the TCSO Deputy coordinated to safely take the suspect into custody. Further investigation indicated that the suspect was confronted by the homeowner during the burglary and subsequently injured. The suspect was airlifted to an area Trauma Center for treatment and their injuries do not appear to be life threatening. Charges are pending against the suspect; however, their name is not being released at this time due to the ongoing nature of the investigation. The involved homeowner is not facing any criminal charges.
If you have any information that would assist the IPD with this investigation, please contact us by any of the following means.
- Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
- Police Administration: 607-272-9973
- Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
- Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
