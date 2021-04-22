ITHACA, NY -- Thomas Condzella, president of the Ithaca Police Benevolent Association, has released the following statement regarding the conviction of Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd.
"Dear Community Members:
"The Ithaca Police Benevolent Association stands firmly in our stance that due process is extremely important and needed to protect the rights of the accused and to ensure fair and impartial outcomes. We believe that not only does this concept apply to members of the public but it also applies equally to any public servants accused of wrongdoing to include Police Officers.
"The tragic events of May 25th, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota during which George Floyd was killed by Derek Chauvin have tested the very fiber of our Community and our Nation for the better part of a year and have resulted in much civil unrest and calls for public safety reform. The facts and evidence in the case have finally been reviewed by an impartial jury who yesterday concluded that Derek Chauvin is guilty of murder and manslaughter.
"The due process has spoken and the Ithaca Police Benevolent Association supports the outcome. Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd and his actions were in no way consistent with those that are considered acceptable by the rest of the law enforcement profession. Our profession holds itself to the highest standards both locally and nationally and Derek Chauvin is in no way representative of that. He is a criminal plain and simple and it has now been proven in the court of law.
"Now is a time for peace and healing and we need each other more than ever. As we move forward together in continued partnership with the Community we plan to continue the important and challenging work that lies ahead of us. Together we can achieve meaningful changes to the way in which police services are provided in the City of Ithaca and in doing so we can secure a better overall future for our Community for many generations to come.
