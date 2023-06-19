The Ithaca Police Benevolent Association and the New York State AFL-CIO Social Justice Task Force has announced that they will be holding a community forum at the Southside Community Center at 305 South Plain Street this Wednesday, June 21.
The New York State AFL-CIO created the Social Justice Task Force in August 2020 to serve as a forum for dialogue, and a vehicle for change to make society and more equitable and just for New Yorkers of color. The task force is focused on bringing meaningful change to Ithaca to help foster improved relationships between the community and members of the Ithaca Police Benevolent Association (PBA).
The forum will focus on improving engagement between law enforcement and community members, as will as diversity in the Ithaca Police Department, reimagining public safety, and community policing. Doors will open to the forum at 5 p.m. and the event is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
A press release from the PBA announcing the event said, “Our goal is to dave a healthy dialogue with participation from members of the community, community based organizations, law enforcement, and labor. The cornerstone of our discussion will be healing, wellness, and togetherness.”
