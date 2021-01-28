ITHACA, NY -- The city of Ithaca announced Ithaca Snow Angels, a new web app intended to connect willing snow shovelers with snowed-in corners that present obstacles to people's mobility. The app also incorporates gamification to make snow shoveling fun and promote prosocial behavior.
If you live, work, play, or just pass through the city, you can participate. Click the link to go to the app, and you can help your community by reporting snowed-in corners and curb cuts, and/or you can lift a shovel to help clear the way. The app flags reported corners as in need of "Snow Angels," which you or others can clear to earn points and recognition.
Sound like fun? Head to the Ithaca Snow Angels page to find out more about the program and how you can participate.
If you have questions about the Ithaca Snow Angels app, the city encourages you to reach out. They also expressed interesting in hearing from organizations such as gyms, clubs, and neighborhood organizations that might be interested in hosting friendly competitions. You can reach the Ithaca Snow Angels Team at snowangels@cityofithaca.org
Ithaca Snow Angels Website:
cityofithaca.org/703/Ithaca-Snow-Angels
Ithaca Snow Angels App:
ithacamaps.org/snowangels
Ithaca Snow Angels App Shortcuts:
bit.ly/shovelithaca
bit.ly/crosswalkfit
