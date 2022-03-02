ITHACA, NY -- A resolution at the Feb. 23 City Administration Committee meeting sparked a lengthy discussion with the public and among the committee members about how to proceed. The resolution urges the Department of Interior and Bureau of Indian Affairs to remove Clint Halftown as the representative of the Gayogo̱hó꞉nǫʼ, or Cayuga Nation.
According to the resolution, the Haudenosaunee Confederacy’s Great Law of Peace states that the governing body of the Cayuga Nation is the Council of Chiefs, and Chiefs are chosen by Clanmothers. The Cayuga Council of Chiefs and Clanmothers have reportedly reminded the federal government that there is no role of “national representative” in their system of governance.
However, to help the U.S. government carry out its obligations to Indigenous Nations, the Nation’s governing body has previously designated such a representative to serve as a point of contact. That person was, at one point, Halftown, but he was removed from his representative position by his Clanmother and the Council of Chiefs. However, the Department of Interior and Bureau of Indian Affairs continue to recognize Halftown as the representative of Cayuga Nation.
In February 2020, a wrecking crew led by Halftown’s faction demolished more than a half-dozen structures in Seneca Falls, including a convenience store, gas station, schoolhouse and daycare.
Supporters urged the committee to approve the resolution in an effort to stop Halftown.
Sachem Sam George, a Gayogo̱hó꞉nǫʼ chief, spoke directly to the committee, asking them to condemn Halftown’s actions.
“He’s threatening people, destroying houses,” George said. “He thinks he has the power to do that, and he has all the police backing him up, making sure the public is not involved in any way and beating on some of our people. It doesn’t make sense what they’re doing.”
Dylan Seneca, another member of the Cayuga Nation, said that if the resolution didn’t pass, it would be taking Halftown’s word over theirs.
Committee member Jorge Defendini was a strong supporter of the resolution and said that the federal government has explicitly taken Halftown’s side, “and that has violent consequences.”
“Halftown’s mercenary police force is currently terrorizing the citizens with the backing of the U.S. government,” Defendini said. “Characterizing it as an internal dispute is a very political statement. It is not an internal dispute among those who abide by the Great Law of Peace.”
He stressed the importance of building momentum from the bottom up to encourage the federal government to change its stance and cease recognizing Halftown as Cayuga Nation’s representative.
Committee member George McGonigal said that what’s happening within the Cayuga Nation is not unusual for the Haudenosaunee.
“In many other [Haudenosaunee] nations there’s a conflict between traditionalists and the factions looking to take advantage of modern capitalism and gambling,” McGonigal said. “That’s the case among the Onondaga.”
He also said he doesn’t believe the resolution would change any minds in Washington D.C., however he did condemn the violence perpetrated by Halftown and his faction, particularly the aforementioned Feb. 2020 incident.
“I would prefer if this resolution focused on our outrage at this violence and this thuggery,” McGonigal said. “But if we can’t do that, I’m going to support it anyway. Even though I don’t think it’s going to go anywhere, if we can make a statement that we don’t accept this type of violence I’m for that.”
McGonigal did add, however, that it might be interesting to hear from the Halftown group.
“I suspect they have a different view,” he said. “I’m not saying I agree with that view — I know what happened in Seneca Falls — but we haven’t heard from them.”
Committee member Jeffrey Barken agreed, and said he’d like to get more of a sense of how many people Halftown represents and how divided the nation is.
“I think that’s kind of important,” he said. “I totally agree we should condemn the violence, and I’m 100% for that. I just question the urgency if there’s a potential to get the other side of the story a little more fleshed out. I think it’s a matter of fairness.”
McGonigal suggested modifying the resolution to say the city condemns the violence and destruction from the Halftown group and their police force and that it urges the federal government to immediately reconsider recognizing Halftown as the representative of the nation.
Defendini did not think that language was strong enough.
“If our police chief bulldozed a school, I doubt the next day he’d have a job,” Defendini said. “The logical conclusion is if they’re doing condemnable stuff, they should be called to be removed.”
Ultimately, the committee voted 3-2 to table the resolution to make revisions, with Defendini and Nguyen voting against.
