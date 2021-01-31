ITHACA, NY -- While COVID and the winter season may seem to place significant restrictions on being able to go out and participate in your favorite activities, local organizations such as the Ithaca Youth Bureau (IYB) and Cass Park Rink have altered their safety protocols to offer fun youth and adult recreational activities for the winter season.
The IYB Recreation Department boasts recreational youth programming year-round for both indoors and the outdoors. Some of their most popular offerings include an outdoor adventure program, Cass Park Rink’s “learn to skate” sessions, and small ball basketball. Each offer has altered their protocols to ensure a safe recreational experience for kids.
Outings is a division of the IYB and is currently offering an outdoor adventure program called Into the Woods in which Ithaca children ages 6-9 can register for a five-week basic survival class.
“Whether there's a pandemic or not, I think youth today spend a lot of time indoors and a lot of time on screens,” Kim Olsen, the Outings Program Coordinator, said about the importance of outdoors recreation programs for youth. “People of all ages — youth, kids, adults — use technology to communicate with each other, play video games, etc. which is wonderful, but I think we also lose our connection to the outdoors. So I think our programs in particular really try to foster that relationship with the outdoors for kids and allow kids to have the freedom to play in their own way as well as in a structured way outside. We try to learn about nature and really honor it and talk about how important it is to preserve it.”
Kids in this class learn skills such as identifying wild edibles, map reading, fire and shelter building, and others. All equipment is provided, and kids are able to work together at a safe distance and learn about the world around them, starting with their own backyards.
After a successful youth soccer program in the fall, the IYB Athletics Department is now offering indoor basketball for kids in first grade through fifth grade in a program called Small Ball Basketball.
“Basically they go in there and they work on a lot of their motor skills,” explains Gordon Begent, Recreation Program Coordinator of Athletics. “Right now with COVID we're not doing passing because we just want to be safe. Instead they move with the basketball, work on their shooting, and their dribbling. Right now we're focusing on skill development rather than gameplay.”
The program takes COVID protocols very seriously, implementing sanitization periods throughout the sessions, a “Ticket to Play” questionnaire that asks important screening questions before the kids can enter the gym, and a mandatory mask rule.
“It's just been amazing to see how well the kids have done with taking the rules and actually following them,” Gordon continues. “If they see another kid's mask is down after they did some running or movement they'll be like ‘Get your mask on!’ The kids are self-policing each other, and it's just amazing to see. I think that that is a product of how well the schools are doing and how their parents are taking it very seriously.”
For anyone interested in more winter-oriented sports, the Cass Park Rink will be open for the remainder of winter and into early spring.
“Learn to Skate is our lesson program that we do each rink season,” explains Recreation Program Coordinator, Yolanda Richardson. “We typically have had up to about 60 classes during a season, but this year we had to reduce it a little bit because of COVID. But we were still able to offer 40 classes.”
Cass Park Rink will be offering youth ice skating lessons as well as public skating for all ages through March 14. Tickets can be pre-purchased and classes registered for online six days in advance.
“For this year,” Yolanda continues, “I did it a little differently than I have in the past. We vary between six or seven classes depending on the level. Several years ago I started running adult and child classes so a parent, guardian, or whoever could learn to skate with a child. So for this season, we've tried out an adult and tot class which is for 3- to 5-year-olds. So far two of them have filled up immediately, so it's pretty popular.”
Outside of public skating and the Learn to Skate program, Cass Park Rink also works with local hockey organizations to offer a place for youth and adult hockey leagues to meet and play. While the rink has drastically limited its number of allowed sessions and skaters within the building to adhere to COVID safety protocols, their sessions have remained hugely popular.
“We knew that whatever we would be able to offer would be pretty quickly absorbed,” explains, Jim D’Alterio, Deputy Director. “We came up with a framework that we felt worked including drastically reducing our public skating attendance size, longer breaks between sessions, installing cleaning protocols, and not opening concessions or offering food. So far that has been a very productive process. The public sessions have been very busy and the other youth organizations have been very pleased to get out on the ice.”
Meanwhile, Hammond Hill State Forest offers recreation for families year-round. Currently, trails are open for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing. Their website boasts easy-to-traverse trails with deep snow which allow for some shortcuts that were previously closed off in the warmer seasons. The website lists more than a dozen open trails and while visitors are expected to follow PPE and social distancing rules, the 16-mile trail system gives plenty of opportunities for some much-needed alone time with the wilderness of Tompkins County.
All program offerings from the Ithaca Youth Bureau can be registered for on the IYB website. For more information on Hammond Hill trails you can visit their website.
