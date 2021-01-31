Ithaca, NY (14850)

Today

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 21F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 21F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected.