ITHACA, NY -- Jennifer Gabriel left Ithaca after graduating high school with no intention of ever coming back. She went to Boston to study journalism and then got a job in Mayor Thomas Menino’s office as a press assistant and then speech writer. From there, she went to Colorado, where she worked in grant writing. She then moved to the San Francisco Bay Area with her now-husband, who had wanted to live on the west coast. During those job changes and moves, her family had left Ithaca and she hadn’t been back in 12 or 13 years.
But then her brother moved back to the area and she came to visit.
“The plane touched down at Ithaca airport and I had this profound sense of being home,” she said. “Like this is where I belong.”
It took some convincing and white lies (“the winters aren’t that bad!”), but Gabriel convinced her North Carolina-native husband to move to Ithaca. Upon her return, she took a job in fundraising at Ithaca College. But then her childhood best friend was diagnosed with brain cancer. She lived 10 years with the disease before succumbing, and Gabriel said that experience taught her about hospice.
“I got to understand hospice and the power of the hospice movement and what hospice can do for the family, not just for the patients facing sickness and end of life, but also for their families,” she said.
Six months after the death of her friend, the director of development and community relations position opened up at Hospicare. After applying, Gabriel got the position and spent three years working there. Then in January 2021, a friend sent her a job listing for the executive director position at the National Women’s Hall of Fame.
“It said in all capital letters, this job has you written all over it!” Gabriel said. “And it truly did.”
She saw the job posting on Jan. 14 — a fact she remembers because the deadline to apply was Jan. 15. A strong advocate for equal rights, Gabriel sent in her application and accepted the position in June.
The National Women’s Hall of Fame was created in Seneca Falls in 1969 to celebrate the achievements of extraordinary American women who had a significant impact on their field.
“I’m extremely proud that the women’s rights movement began in this area,” Gabriel said. “I remember as a little girl going to Seneca Falls and feeling like history happened here.”
Gabriel said that when she lived and worked in Boston in the mayor’s office, she began to understand the weight of history.
“It allowed me to understand the importance of history and feeling our place in history, and creating progress so future generations can benefit from what we establish today,” she said.
She said while history is easy to feel in cities like Boston, it’s not as easy in places like central New York, but that it’s important to know that history happened here too.
Gabriel has been on the job for just a few weeks now, but has hit the ground running as she prepares for this year’s induction ceremony, scheduled for the first weekend in October.
“The immediate priority is […] making that a really special experience,” she said.
Inductees this year include Octavia Butler, Judy Chicago, Rebecca Halstead, Joy Harjo, Emily Howland, Katherine Johnson, Indra Nooyi, Mia Hamm and Michelle Obama. All living inductees will be attending in person, aside from the former first lady, who will be attending via livestream. Deceased inductees will be represented by their family members.
After the induction, Gabriel wants to focus on fundraising and building recognition regionally and nationally.
“It’s remarkable how few people know about us,” she said. “We’re going to launch a series of programs and events and exhibits that utilize technology and other innovations to be able to bring people to the organization and experience the power of the 293 inductees and their accomplishments.”
The Hall is located in the old Seneca Knitting Mill at 1 Canal St. in Seneca Falls and is open 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., every day except Wednesday. Gabriel said they prefer reservations, but that if you’re in the area, feel free to pop in and explore. It costs $7 for adults, $6 for military and seniors, $4 for children ages 12-18 and it’s free for children 11 and under. For more information, visit womenofthehall.org.
