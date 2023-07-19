Surpassing three million meals, Ithaca Mobile Pack assembles for its fourteenth consecutive year to feed food-insecure children worldwide. Working under Christian nonprofit Feed My Starving Children, they will gather donations throughout the summer and sponsor a packing event at the New York National Guard Armory from September 28 through October 1.
The MobilePack is a volunteer-based event co-organized by multiple faith congregations in Ithaca. Various churches, student clubs, and service-based organizations participate as groups, but individuals can also register. This year’s event aims to raise $66,000 and pack 225,000 meals, adding an extra day to the proceedings. Trinity Lutheran Church will sponsor the pack.
The idea for Ithaca MobilePack began with Cornell Law School Professor Sheri Lynn Johnson in 2009. Johnson had packed for FMSC at their permanent site in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She approached Tom Foote, the pastor at Trinity Lutheran Church, to collaborate on the first Ithaca event.
“I had the idea, and the idea came from personal experience,” Johnson said, “but it's the ‘yes’ that everybody else said after that has made it possible.”
The first few years, Foote hosted the packs at Trinity Lutheran, storing pallets of food in the sanctuary and packing in the main fellowship hall. According to Foote, the original vision was to share the event with other Ithaca organizations. He collaborated withArea Congregations Together, a local group which aims to connect Ithacans of different faiths. MobilePack organizers also marched in the summer Ithaca Festival to raise community awareness.
Although FMSC identifies itself as a Christian organization, Foote emphasized that the packing and food are for all.
“They don’t have any limits on who packs,” he said. “They don’t have any limits on who receives the food. The food is distributed to over 70 countries.”
Members of Ithaca’s Jewish and Muslim communities frequently participate in the MobilePacks. According to Joe Mac Regenstein, professor emeritus in Cornell’s Department of Food Science and a national expert in halal and kosher foods, the steering committee accounts for religious observances while they plan weekend packing events.
Ithaca’s branch of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints was the first to participate in a MobilePack nationwide. According to Foote, its involvement required special coordination within ACT, FMSC, and Church leadership. The Church has provided rice from its own stores to the Ithaca MobilePack, reducing the overall cost per meal.
Outside of religious communities, Foote stated, the MobilePack sees high engagement from college athletic teams and Ithaca LEAH, a homeschooling co-op. Organizations like the Sciencenter and Agway lend heavy equipment.
Johnson encourages her students at the Law School to attend the MobilePack. Student groups participate in fundraising and packing each year.
“When they become personally involved, they retain the commitment to the issue, and that’s a great thing to see,” Johnson said.
As a uniquely engaged and diverse event, Ithaca MobilePack has made an impact on the national organization. Regenstein described it as a “wonderful challenge” to FMSC’s original mission.
“We were – and still are, I believe – the most diverse pack in the country,” he said.
FMSC’s products include dry foods like rice and potato meal, enhanced with necessary vitamins and minerals. They feed children of various religions across the globe, reaching many predominantly Muslim countries. Regenstein helped FMSC obtain halal certification to serve these places better.
Regenstein conversed with Mark Crea, FMSC’s executive director, on the significance of religious diets. He then worked with Doctor Muhammad Munir Chaudry to assemble a portfolio for the Islamic Food and Nutrition Council of America. The products were soon approved, and FMSC began to label every package and box with a certification logo.
Working locally with Shared Journeys, Regenstein also wrote statements on the importance of feeding people from different religious groups to use in MobilePack advertising.
“Hopefully we’ve made Feed My Starving Children more aware of the importance of using food to bring people together, both on the American side to pack it and on the overseas side to serve people of multiple faiths,” Regenstein said.
The MobilePack uses an online pre-registration process, allowing organizations to register before individuals or families. Community members can also help plan MobilePack events on the steering committee.
“The steering committee is all local people,” Foote said, “and it’s an eclectic, fluid mix of whoever wants to help in a particular year.”
According to Foote, Ithaca MobilePack partners with FMSC because of their reliability. The nonprofit reports a delivery success rate near 100%. Each of FMSC’s meals costs 29 cents; the price fluctuates yearly, but it’s always well under a dollar.
Every year, FMSC brings trailers with unpacked food to MobilePack events, and local volunteers come to process it in groups. Each MobilePack requires a sizable space with a large, flat lot for the FMSC trailers to park.
According to Dave Stipanuk, who manages MobilePack finances on the steering committee, various churches have hosted the event. Past hosts include the First Congregational Church, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church. Last year, the National Guard agreed to host the MobilePack free of charge at the New York National Guard Armory.
The MobilePack was set to take place in Cornell University’s fieldhouse, Barton Hall, over 2020 and 2021. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, Ithaca couldn’t host a pack. Instead, they raised $75,000 to give directly to FMSC, who developed machine packing during this time.
Local organizations support the MobilePack each year with their own fundraisers. According to Stipanuk, they conduct a wide range of creative events throughout the year.
“Fundraising takes all kinds of forms,” he said.
Recurring fundraisers include a Strawberry Festival at the First Congregational Church and Trinity Lutheran’s Vacation Bible School. Every year, the steering committee sells T shirts with the slogan “Ithaca is Generous” to support the pack. Baruch Whitehead, a professor in the Ithaca College Music Department, led the Dorothy Cotton Jubilee Singers in a benefit concert last year.
For several years, the largest fundraiser for Ithaca MobilePack was theBeyond the Plate event at St. Catherine of Siena. Organized by Father Joe Marcoux, the congregation’s former priest and a professionally trained chef, the event was a formal multi-course meal that cost about $100 per person. According to Foote, the event raised $37,000 last year – more than half of this year’s goal of $66,000.
The Church of Jesus Christ often hosts a summer yard sale for the MobilePack. This year, it took place on June 10 – the first sale in three years since the outbreak of COVID-19.
Lisa Just, the event’s primary organizer, said the yard sale came together in about six weeks. She led a group of volunteers as they gathered, priced, and categorized items. They accepted a wide variety of donations, from clothing to lawn chairs to tools, from community members.
Just stated that demand for the yard sale was high. It saw a large turnout of sellers and buyers, strengthening the Ithaca community as it raised money for the MobilePack.
“I’m amazed at how many people step up,” she said, “and it’s just amazing that it comes together.”
Johnson expressed that feeding children has a unifying, universal importance. Organizations like FMSC fed four of her adopted children while they still lived in Haiti. She stated that the MobilePacks can strengthen a community commitment to service, especially among young people.
“It’s not only that they are contributing in a very concrete way,” she said, “but that they think about children and needs that are far from us, and that can be the beginning of a lifelong commitment to feeding the hungry.”
All the organizers reflected fondly on their MobilePack experiences throughout the years. Foote remembers competing with other groups to pack the most boxes and sharing meaningful conversations on religion. Regenstein has valued hosting Jewish-style breakfasts for the MobilePack organizers, sharing traditional foods like kugel and whitefish salad.
“People have a lot of other disagreements,” Johnson said, “but feeding kids is something that I think we can agree on.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.