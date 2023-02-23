The City of Ithaca has missed out on receiving the $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant for the sixth time since the program was established in 2016.
The program was started by former Governor Andrew Cuomo and is overseen by Empire State Development — New York State’s economic development agency. Ithaca has submitted an application every year since the program was established, but it has gotten used to falling short of the finish line.
This year, the DRI grant for the Southern Tier region has been awarded to the Village of Johnson City.
According to Downtown Ithaca Executive Director, Gary Ferguson, grant application viewers have “expressed the opinion that Ithaca did not need DRI assistance” because the city has the “continued support of Cornell University and construction cranes were a regular sight in [the] city.”
He continued saying that application viewers “recommended that the funding be directed towards areas that lack the advantages of Ithaca.”
Ferguson said that the city's application for the 2022 DRI grant award was focused on revitalizing and reconnecting Ithaca’s West End to the rest of Downtown.
In a statement made following the news that Ithaca was passed over once again, Ferguson said, “Our round six application focused on rebuilding and strengthening West Downtown. Much of our new development and investment has occurred in the central and eastern sections of Downtown. West Downtown has not received the same attention, and we determined that a DRI award would be an ideal way to jump-start this key, strategic area of our urban core.”
According to Ferguson, “Without the necessary subsidies or support, projects like revamping Dewitt Park, establishing a Six Mile Creek Trail, launching child care and youth centers, and setting up a retail incubator in the downtown area, are nothing but mere aspirations.”
Ferguson continued saying that despite the disappointment that comes with the city missing out on millions of dollars in potential funding, the DIA continues to be committed to finding new ways to rebuild the West End.
“Without this support, we must once again become creative and persistent in our efforts to bring investment and quality of life improvements to West Downtown,” said Ferguson.
