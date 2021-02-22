Ithaca, NY (14850)

Today

Snow this morning will give way to a mixture of rain and snow this afternoon. High 38F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 29F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.