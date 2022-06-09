ITHACA, NY -- William L. Marshall, 40, of Ithaca, was sentenced to 33 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to possessing a loaded semi-automatic handgun as a prior convicted felon, and possessing marijuana with intent to distribute, announced United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman, Homeland Security's Acting Special Agent in Charge Matthew Scarpino, andnd Acting Ithaca Chief of Police John Joly. Marshall was also ordered to serve a three-year term of supervised release following his release from federal prison.
In March 2022 Ithaca police also announced Marshall had been arrested and charged with the murder of Alan Godfrey, who was shot and killed in July 2021.
In addition to his prison sentence, Marshall was ordered to forfeit $34,064.00 as drug proceeds that were seized by the Ithaca Police Department during the execution of a search warrant at his Ithaca residence on Aug. 18, 2021. Also seized was a Lorcin .380 semi-automatic pistol loaded with seven live rounds. The handgun was reported stolen from Norfolk, Virginia in 2014.
Marshall is a prior convicted felon, having been found guilty after trial in 2002 of the New York State felony of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the first degree in Tompkins County Court, for which he was sentenced to serve eight years in prison.
This case was investigated by City of Ithaca Police Department and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), with assistance from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the New York State Police, and the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Department, and was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods by Assistant U.S. Attorney Richard Southwick.
