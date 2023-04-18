District Attorney Matthew Van Houten announced today that Clifton Bibbins, 39, of Ithaca, was sentenced on Friday, April 14, 2023 for the crimes of Assault in the Second Degree, two counts of Burglary in the First Degree, Attempted Robbery in the First Degree, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree. Bibbins was convicted after a jury trial that commenced on January 20, 2023, and concluded on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.
Bibbins’ conviction stems from a home invasion attempted robbery in Lansing on October 14, 2021, during which the defendant pistol-whipped the victim and shot the victim in the foot.
Judge John C. Rowley sentenced Bibbins to a term of twenty (20) years to life for the most serious convictions, two counts of Burglary in the First Degree, as well as concurrent terms of sixteen (16) to life for Attempted First Degree Robbery and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, and twelve (12) to life for Assault in the Second Degree. The Court found Bibbins to be a Persistent Violent Felony Offender after a review of Bibbins’ criminal history, which includes two prior Attempted Robbery in the Second Degree convictions and a narcotics felony conviction. None of Bibbins’ prior crimes took place in Tompkins County.
Assistant District Attorney Emily Perks Quinlan prosecuted the case with Deputy District Attorney Andrew Bonavia. Michael Witmer and Christopher Monna from Rochester represented the defendant.
Van Houten said, “Assistant District Attorney Emily Quinlan deserves special recognition for her tenacious work on this difficult case. Her professionalism and preparation were extraordinary.”
The Tompkins County Sheriff's Office investigated the case, with support from the New York State Police.
