ITHACA, NY -- An Ithaca man was killed in a car accident on Route 13 in Newfield on March 19. Tompkins County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the crash at 1:18 a.m. and found a white Volkswagen unoccupied and off the road. There was also a heavily damaged blue Toyota on the scene, with the driver trapped inside.
The driver, identified as Joseph L. Arguello, 49, was extricated from his vehicle by members of the Newfield Fire Company. He was transported by Bangs Ambulance to Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pennsylvania where he was pronounced dead.
The owner of the white Volkswagen was located several hours later, on foot, approximately 1.5 miles away from the scene of the accident.
The investigation is on going. Anyone with information should contact the Tompkins County Sheriff's Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.