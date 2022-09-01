District Attorney Matthew Van Houten announced today that Troy S. Washington, 45, of Ithaca, has been indicted for crimes arising out of an incident at 525 Taughannock Boulevard in the City of Ithaca on August 19, 2022. Van Houten presented the case to the Grand Jury on August 25, 2022.
Washington was indicted by the Tompkins County Grand Jury for Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, and Attempted Assault in the First Degree.
The top charge, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, is a Class C Violent Felony charge for which the maximum penalty is fifteen (15) years imprisonment. Attempted Assault in the First Degree is also a Class C Violent Felony offense.
Washington was arrested and arraigned in Ithaca City Court on August 19th. Judge Seth Peacock remanded Washington to the Tompkins County Jail without bail.
The Ithaca Police Department was the lead agency in connection with the investigation.
