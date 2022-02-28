ITHACA, NY -- Eric N. Deas, 56, of Ithaca was convicted by jury of assault in the first degree, a class B violent felony, and aggravated sexual abuse in the second degree, a class C violent felony on Feb. 22. He was convicted of all crimes in Tompkins County Court. The trial ran Feb. 14-22.
District Attorney Matthew Van Houten said, “I would like to recognize the extraordinary efforts of [Assistant District Attorney] Veronica Fox, specifically her untiring advocacy for the victim of this extremely traumatic case.”
Sentencing has been scheduled for April 4, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Tompkins County Courthouse before the Honorable John C. Rowley.
Fox prosecuted the case, while Patrick Kilker, Esq. of Vestal, represented the defendant.
