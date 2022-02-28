Ithaca, NY (14850)

Today

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. High near 45F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Rain and snow showers this evening. A snow shower or two overnight - otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 40%.